CNN New Year’s Eve 2020 start time; Don Lemon, Brooke Baldwin, & more







We’ll admit that of the wide array of various specials that are out there on December 31, CNN New Year’s Eve is our favorite. It’s irreverent, over-the-top, and there’s just something so cathartic about seeing people known for being quite uptight letting down their hair and enjoying themselves. It’s a different vibe and totally different experience than anything that we tend to see from them the majority of the time.

So when can you expect the special to kick off this year? Luckily, there won’t be many changes to years past — Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper will kick off the festivities starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and will be joined be a wide array of correspondents and personalities throughout the night. Among them are familiar faces like Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin, who are infectious when it comes to their personality and ability to ring in the year while having the best time possible. They have to be so serious all year! Who doesn’t want to see Don get a little drunk in front of millions of viewers?

In addition to being shown throughout the night, you’re also going to have a chance to see Brooke and Don host the Central Time New Year’s celebration starting at 12:30 a.m., as they will be located in Nashville this year. Anderson and Andy, meanwhile, will be in Times Square.

We know that there are some who prefer to spend New Year’s Eve outside and with friends and family, but for some reason this has always felt like the perfect TV holiday to us. After a hectic holiday season, there is something quite relaxing about being able to just sit down, reflect over the year, and enjoy some fun/bizarre entertainment with some hosts you’ve come to know and love over the years. Here’s to hoping for a great show tonight … and rest assured that we’re going to be around to cover a lot of the highlights throughout.

Are you planning to watch CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast?

