CarterMatt Awards 2019 results: Lucifer, Sam Heughan, Anne with an E, Last Man Standing among winners!







Over the past several weeks, the CarterMatt Awards have been underway! This is an annual celebration of all things TV, plus some of the things that viewers all over the world appreciate the most. We recognize all sorts of categories and contenders, whether it be actors, showrunners, fanbases, and romantic pairings. Millions upon millions of votes were cast (our biggest turnout ever!), and within this article, we have all of the results for you.

Thanks for being a part of the CarterMatt Awards this year! Let’s hope for many more fantastic television moments in 2020, and we appreciate your support in more ways than we can count.

Best New Show – Batwoman. It was between the Ruby Rose series and another CW program in Roswell, New Mexico, but for now, Kate Kane reigns supreme among 2019’s new programs.

Bring It Back Award – Anne with an E. What a competition this was! Fans of this show and The OA went back and forth for most of the month and both deserve recognition for what they did in this poll but, in the end the recently-canceled Anne with an E has the win. Now, we only hope that some streaming service or network takes note of the show’s incredible fandom.

Underrated Show – Last Man Standing. The Fox comedy overtook Absentia on Amazon for the win here, and it’s not the only CarterMatt win that it’s walking away with either…

Underrated Actor – Stephen Amell, Arrow. Given that this is the final season of the CW series, it only makes sense for the man behind Oliver Queen to get a healthy dose of love for it. His fans have come through and come through big.

Underrated Actress – Amybeth McNulty, Anne with an E. Without a fantastic Anne, this show just doesn’t work. McNulty brought everything you would want from this character, plus an edge and distinctions that made it fully her own.

Top Actor – Sam Heughan, Outlander. Sam’s taken this trophy home multiple times in the past, and the man behind Jamie Fraser has done it again! This year we have another reminder of Heughan’s powerful work and avid fan support.

Top Actress – Lauren German, Lucifer. Following a powerful season for Lauren and her character Chloe Decker (that scene in the finale smashes our heart to bits), she was able to take this win home! It’s a nice recognition of her work entering season 5.

Best Couple – Jamie & Claire, Outlander. This was one of the closest showdowns of the entire awards, with less than 5% separating the Frasers from Kensi & Deeks of NCIS: Los Angeles. In the end, the Fraser love story has the title and continues to represent one of TV’s best love stories.

‘Ship of the Year – Kara & Lena, Supergirl. Supercorp has remained a champion at CarterMatt for some time, whether it be this poll or ‘Shiptober, which we conduct in October. It’s a passionate following who loves the spirit and heart of this relationship and cherishes every moment they have.

Best Fanbase – Last Man Standing. Another one of the most intense categories this year, as there were a few different frontrunners at various points during the voting. Last Man Standing was able to pull away with it, though, and much deserved after everything they do to keep the show thriving.

Favorite Showrunner – Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, Lucifer – For the second straight year, the showrunning duo take home the prize! It’s a worthy one, as they handled the move to Netflix perfectly. Lucifer remained the show we love, with a little more edginess thrown in.

Breakout Star – Tom Payne, Prodigal Son. While he may have had a following before, his work on the Fox series has brought him in a whole new audience! Let’s hope that this now sets a precedent for all sorts of great stuff coming for the show moving forward.

Show of the Year – Lucifer. For the calendar year 2019, it’s clearly good to be the devil. This is the third win for Lucifer at the CarterMatt Awards this year, which makes it a big overall winner. As a whole, though, there was more parity in the awards than ever before; in other words, there was a lot to celebrate!

