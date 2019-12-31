This Is Us season 4 episode 10 spoilers: New ‘Light and Shadows’ details







This Is Us season 4 episode 10 is going to be hugely important to the future of the series. That’s been something that has been out there for a while now. The fall finale concluded with a few different teases for the future, and this installment (entitled “Light and Shadows”) will help to offer more insight.

Of course, remember this — there’s a difference between getting a little more insight on something and then having all of the answers filled in. We’re thinking of this installment as a foundation to some events both good and bad, whether it be Kevin’s search for his future fiancee or then seeing what happens with Randall after he and Rebecca discussed what was going on with her. Her memory loss is starting to become apparent, and it’s only going to get worse from here.

Want some other predictions for the future of the series? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Want a few more specifics now on where the story goes? Then remember to check out the full This Is Us season 4 episode 10 synopsis:

01/14/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin searches for romance. Kate meets Toby’s Crossfit friends. Randall travels to LA to be with Rebecca.

The story of this group that could go in the most directions is what’s going on with Kate. We’ve seen Toby in the deep flash-forwards, but we’ve yet to see her. There are still questions about what happens there, and there are also questions about the birthday party where Toby isn’t present. We hope that they can make through what they’re dealing with right now, but there are no guarantees. This is what happens when you have two characters who are emotionally so far apart for a wide array of different reasons. They do have some things that are binding them together like baby Jack, but then a number of other things creating distance.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on This Is Us, including more scoop on what’s ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 4 episode 10? Be sure to share in the comments! After that, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







