The Blacklist season 7: How long could Katarina Rostova be gone?







As we move into the second half of The Blacklist season 7 airing in 2020, Katarina Rostova will be the specter hiding underneath the surface. We know that the character is out there and yet, there’s no clear indicator as to when she will be back around.

Just remember for a moment what happened at the end of the big fall finale. Laila Robins’ character faked her own death in order to ensure that her secrets would stay just that — under wraps as long as possible. Elizabeth Keen knows the truth about her, but nobody wants her. She’s going to work behind the scenes now to get information on the Townsend Directive, which is of course that kill order that could take her down at any given moment.

For some other The Blacklist video insight right now, be sure to view the latest on our rewatch series below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Let’s go ahead now and get the big question out of the way: How long could Katarina be in hiding? When could Reddington learn the truth? It doesn’t feel like the sort of midseason twist you could reveal right away, if for no other reason than that it would ruin everything you’ve built up to date and that would be a lot of hype for no real payoff.

To us, the sweet spot on this twist is that you keep Katarina “dead” in the eyes of Reddington for at least a few episodes, since that will allow it to have a little bit more of a larger impact when he finds out. The show benefits, of course, from not waiting too much longer than that — you want to capture some of the anger that Reddington would inevitably feel about something like Liz keeping this from him. He may have known on his own, but it still feels like something that will occupy his mind once he finds out.

There is no specific timetable on the Katarina twist for now — rest assured, we’re eager to learn more!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist right now, including other information as to where things are going from here

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 7 moving forward?

How long do you think that Katarina could be around when the dust settles? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







