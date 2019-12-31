SWAT season 3 episode 12 spoilers: First details on ‘Good Cop’







SWAT season 3 episode 12 is the second episode of the new year airing on Wednesday, January 22, and there are a couple of important things we can go ahead and tell you. Take, for example, that this episode is going to be effectively the second part of a two-parter. The January 15 return is entitled “Bad Cop,” and given that this is “Good Cop,” it’s easy to figure out the ties. It’s probably even easier when you think a little bit about what’s going on here with Street. You’re learning more about his past — namely, his foster brother Nate. When something terrible happens with him, Street wants to help … but there are consequences of these actions. Those will play out this time around.

Below, CarterMatt has the official SWAT season 3 episode 12 synopsis with some other news on what’s coming up:

“Good Cop” – Hondo and the SWAT team rally to support Street when he puts his life on the line to help his foster brother Nate (Cory Hardrict) break away from a drug ring, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If there are some other elements to this episode, and we’re sure that there will be, clearly the folks over at CBS are keeping things under wraps as long as humanly possible. Also, this episode may be one of those where there is a pretty singular goal: Trying to help Street and Nate at all costs. It’s one of those missions where you should be genuinely worried about Street’s life — after what we’ve seen on another show on NCIS: New Orleans earlier this season, it feels like anything is possible.

Still, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best on Street — let alone the remainder of the characters on the show, as well. Even if some of them are safe in the near future, more problems could be coming later.

