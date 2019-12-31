Chicago Fire season 8 episode 11 spoilers: A pest control problem







Chicago Fire season 8 episode 11 will be coming onto NBC on Wednesday, January 15. It’s the second installment of the new year, and it definitely features some rather-unique struggles for all of firehouse 51. Typically, the threats that we see around the firehouse are fires, bad guys, and some sort of boss who wants to screw up the oh-so-perfect firehouse ecosystem. This time around, though, the problem are pests — actual pests. They’ll cause the crew to move elsewhere, where they will have some other conflict that they have to deal with.

So where are things going to go from here? Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

01/15/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A pest control problem forces the 51 team to temporarily bunk with Firehouse 20. All under the same roof, Casey clashes with Capt. Delaney while Foster, Kidd and Brett fear Capt. Leone has it out for them. Boden mulls a procedural overhaul.

The obvious problem here is that one firehouse is obviously going to view the world and the job differently. Each one has their own feel to it — just because Firehouse 20 does things a certain way doesn’t necessarily mean that what they are doing is bad. It just means that, in the end, they’re different. It’s not anywhere more complicated than that.

Do we have all sorts of other questions on the future of Firehouse 51? Sure. Take, for example, whatever is going to happen when it comes to Severide (who is in jeopardy during the winter premiere), and then also what’s happening when it comes to Casey’s future romantically after spending some time with Dawson. She’s not coming back full-time anytime soon, but the door is always open for her return.

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 8 episode 11? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

