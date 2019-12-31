Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 11: Mariska Hargitay directs!







Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 11 is the second episode of the new year airing on January 16, and we know already there is a lot to anticipate. Take, for example, the return of Mariska Hargitay to the director’s chair! You are going to have a chance in this installment in order to see a story that, in some ways, feels ripped from the headlines. After all, it revolves around accusations that are coming out against a pro athlete. There have been a number of different cases of this nature that have become public over the years, but we don’t think that there are too many instances of this particular turn of events. At the center of this case, after all, is a woman deciding to make her accusations public in a way that you rarely see.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SVU season 21 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

01/16/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After a sexual assault investigation is stalled for months, a woman puts her accusations against a popular athlete on a billboard. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Tonya Glanz and Wolé Parks. Directed by Mariska Hargitay.

There are a lot of different components to this particular case, but we would argue that one of the biggest ones is doing whatever you can to protect the woman in question. This is a bold move for her to make, and we know given the nature of fandom how there could be some obsessed fans of the athlete who are out to either discredit or destroy her. Hopefully, SVU will prepare her whatever comes next, and that there is justice at the end of the episode — which, as you know, is what we like to see before every installment comes to a close.

Hargitay is at this point one of the best directors a show like SVU can have. In addition to being accomplished in this craft, she also knows the series better than anyone.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information regarding SVU right now, including details on the show’s return January 9

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 11? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







