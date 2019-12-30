Power season 6 video: A look at Rashad Tate’s journey







In just under a week from today, Power season 6 is going to return to Starz … and you better be prepared for all sorts of drama! At the center of everything at the moment are those seven suspects in Tate, Tasha, Tariq, Tommy, Paz, Dre, and Saxe. Seemingly, one of them is responsible for what happened to James St. Patrick, pending of course an enormous twist at the end of all of this.

Want some more Power video insight? Then check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do so, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Today, what Starz has put out in order to keep the excitement going for the future is a new sneak peek that is all about one thing: Getting a chance to reflect on Tate’s journey. We know that he is a cop-turned councilman, a man who has done everything that he could in order to acquire more power (pun intended) and work his way up the ranks a little bit. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s definitely brought him to some exciting places.

Yet, what he’s feeling now is pain of the worst kind, at least in that he finds himself in a spot now where much of what he’s been trying to get is gone. Ghost was brought on board a rival campaign, and much of his hope there of being Lieutenant Governor is gone … or is it? This is why there is a reason to think that Tate is the shooter, given that he has long had the motive, means, and opportunity to pull something like this off. The question we just wonder is whether or not it’s really worth it to him, especially with his background in law enforcement. There could always be another time to get a higher spot at the table; if he gets caught for shooting Ghost, he has no more hope at all.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information when it comes to Power and the future right now

What do you think the future holds when it comes to Power season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some more news. (Photo: Starz.)

Did Tate seek revenge for Ghost killing his dream? Catch up on #PowerTV before it returns next Sunday on the @STARZ App. #WhoShotGhost https://t.co/Ay34fPSoRK pic.twitter.com/nL4INMAw0g — Power (@Power_STARZ) December 29, 2019

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







