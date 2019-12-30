NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 11: when to expect more teases







We’re in the midst of an NCIS: New Orleans hiatus, but the sad truth is this: It’s one of the longest ones during season 6. It’s been almost two weeks since the last new episode aired, and we’re going to be waiting more than a couple of weeks to see what’s next.

If you haven’t heard the news just yet, it’s simply this: You will be stuck waiting until we get around to February 16 to see more of the show’s future. With that in mind, you’re unfortunately going to be waiting a while still before we get some more official details.

How long could that wait be? The earliest we’re expecting something to come out is around the middle of January, given that you don’t want to give the next new episode so much buildup that viewers forget about some of what’s coming.

As for what we think will be coming on the next batch of episodes, we imagine that it will have a thing or two to do with some of what we saw with Pride at the end of the first half of the season. Remember that in the aftermath of Eddie Barrett’s death, he was visited by a man in red in his dream. This feels like it’s going to be some sort of premonition for other dark stuff that’s coming, or at least that’s what we think at the moment. This is a show that does, more often than not, operate within a rather dark place.

Beyond this, we’re sure that there will be some case-of-the-week plots, plus some exciting storylines for a few different characters, as well. There will be a nice mixture of tones, as there always is.

