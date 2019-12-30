When Calls the Heart: What Christmas Special ratings mean for season 7







Hallmark Channel has few original series more important than When Calls the Heart. After all, it’s been on the air now for over half a decade — beyond just that, it’s already spawned a spin-off series.

Yet, we also recognize that this past year or so with the show was rather tumultuous, to say the last. You had the controversy around Lori Loughlin, and then also the midseason break and the strange schedule that season 6 had from start to finish. Add to this the fact that ratings for most shows tend to decline from one season to the next and we had no idea how the recent Christmas Special would fare!

Luckily, we do at least have some more discussion on that very subject right now. According to TV Series Finale, the special this year ended up generating a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just over 3 million live viewers. These numbers are down from the 2018 Christmas Special, but they do mark a sizable improvement over the rest of season 6. This is often a pattern for When Calls the Heart to fare the best with its holiday specials — depsite them airing on a holiday, it does seem to benefit heavily from this being a tradition for many different people. Also, there isn’t a lot of programming out there for people to watch as an alternative. Clearly, there are opportunities for it to take advantage of that.

Based on these ratings, it feels clear that there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the show moving forward. Let’s just hope that moving into 2020, we’ll see some more good news with the numbers.

There is no firm return date as of yet when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 7 — we know that it’ll be back in February, and for Elizabeth, her relationship future is going to be a big part of the story.

