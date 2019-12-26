When Calls the Heart season 7 promo: Elizabeth’s big dilemma







Following last night’s big Christmas special, When Calls the Heart season 7 is going to be airing on Hallmark Channel this February! There’s a lot of big stuff coming, and that includes a rather-delicate romantic situation for Elizabeth.

Who is the character going to choose? Series star Erin Krakow shared a new promo on Twitter (see below), and it’s all about Elizabeth facing Nathan and Lucas. Judging from this and this alone, it feels as though a love triangle is going to be key to everything moving forward.

In a way, we get why Hallmark would want to promote the season in this particular way. Romance is at the center of a lot of the network’s biggest properties, and while Elizabeth has clearly gone through a lot, the producers certainly want her to find love again. This doesn’t necessarily mean that she will find it right away, though — we’d be shocked if there’s a decision made at the start of the season, and we’d be honestly surprised if there are answers one way or another before we get around to the end of the season.

If there is one out-of-left-field theory that we have in regards to the story of When Calls the Heart at the moment, it’s this: What if Elizabeth doesn’t end up with either one of them? While nothing is altogether confirmed, it wouldn’t be a surprise to us in the slightest if all of this ended up being some sort of elaborate misdirection and, when the dust settled, we ended up seeing the character with someone different altogether. Maybe the message there could be that loves around in unexpected places.

Of course, we’re sure that there will be more previews and teases for what’s coming up prior to the premiere airing. We’ll admit that we’re a little surprised that there wasn’t a premiere date unveiled last night, but we feel like that is something that will probably come at some point in January.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 7?

Do you think that we’re going to see Elizabeth end up with Nathan or Lucas? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for more news on what lies ahead. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Thank you so much for watching @wcth_tv : Home For Christmas tonight!

I hope you’ll join us this February for Season 7!

By the looks of this promo, Elizabeth has found herself in a bit of a situation…#Hearties @hallmarkchannel@kevin_mcGarry @ChrisMcNally_ pic.twitter.com/iJF0QFiO4H — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) December 26, 2019

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







