The Bachelor: Will Peter Weber season be a ratings success?







Come Monday night on ABC, Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor will be here, and we enter the picture with all sorts of questions. Many of them are about love, but some of the other ones are about the show’s mainstream success.

Is it possible that the ratings for this season will be the best for the show in years? There is a reason for at least some optimism on the subject right now, and it starts with the overall popularity of the show’s lead. Peter Weber may not have been the universal choice to be the lead (Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson were in there — let’s not have any revisionist history here), but it does feel like he was one of the leading candidates. There was more enthusiasm around him getting the gig than either Colton Underwood or Arie Luyendyk Jr., which may at least give him a slight bump up in the numbers from established fans.

Then, there is also this — the chance that Peter will get a boost from first-time viewers or people returning to the franchise. While we don’t think Peter is a good candidate just because he’s a pilot, we certainly think that this helps his season from a promotional standpoint. It’s an easily-marketable job, even if being a pilot now doesn’t have the same mystique that it once did.

Finally, add to this the Hannah Brown factor. While the former Bachelorette has her fair share of detractors, her season is one of the most-popular in recent years and she’s become a social media sensation. While she’s not going to be around for long (most likely), she will help to get some of her fans in the door. From there, it’s about trying to find a way in order to keep them.

In the end, the long-term ratings success of the show is going to depend a little bit more on the contestants; here is to hoping that there are some good ones coming up.

