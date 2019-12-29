Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Orphan 55’ details







Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 is set up to air in mid-January, and there are some important things to note with it. For starters, it will be the first episode separate from the two-part “Spyfall” saga that kicks things off. The title here is “Orphan 55” and, on the surface, it sounds like there will be some rest and relaxation for The Doctor and her companions.

Of course, this is Doctor Who! We know a thing or two already about how things don’t tend to go according to plan the majority of the time. There will be some most-unwelcome surprises for these characters throughout this episode, which also features an appearance from Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul actress Laura Fraser.

For some other news on Doctor Who in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you watch it, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more information and then view our show playlist.

For a few more details on what lies ahead now, be sure to check out the full Doctor Who season 12 episode 3 synopsis:

Having decided that everyone could do with a holiday, the Doctor takes Graham, Yasmin, Ryan to a luxury resort for a spot of rest and relaxation. However, they discover the place where they are having a break is hiding a number of deadly secrets. What are the ferocious monsters that are attacking Tranquillity Spa? Guest starring Laura Fraser and James Buckley, alongside Jodie Whittaker as the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord, and Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole as her trusty travelling companions.

While there is no guarantee that this episode is especially memorable or entertaining, we’re feeling optimistic about it at the moment. It feels like a vintage Doctor Who episode on paper, and we are kinda curious as to what these characters will be doing to relax before some of the chaos arrives. This episode should offer imagination, fear, and above all else fun. It’s the combination of all of these things thrown together that makes this series what it is when the dust settles.

Remember that the season 12 premiere will air on BBC One on New Year’s Day.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who!

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 12 episode 3?

Be sure to share in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







