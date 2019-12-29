Is His Dark Materials new tonight? The path to season 2







Is His Dark Materials new tonight on BBC One? Within this article, we come with an answer to that — plus, a look towards the future.

Let’s go ahead, though, and get the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment coming on the network tonight. As for the reasoning behind that, it’s fairly simple in that last week was the finale. There is no more story to tell for the time being; yet, there will be some more story coming up not too far in the future! The producers of His Dark Materials were able to get a really great jump on the second season thanks to an early renewal — there’s been a lot of work done already, and one of the benefits to that is that it enables the BBC and HBO to come out with new episodes more than likely in 2020.

So what can we expect from these episodes? Much of it is going to start with an opportunity to dive and explore some new worlds. We saw what happened with both Lyra and Will at the end of season 1, and we also got a truer sense of Asriel’s ambition and also his danger. These are important things for the writers to try and emphasize as the show starts to move a little bit forward.

While the waiting for new episodes over the next several months will be tough, we’re at least relieved in knowing that there will be a rather-great payoff at the end of it. We expect a new trailer next summer/early fall. For those wondering, much of the second season will be based on The Subtle Knife, the second book in the Philip Pullman series. Hopefully it captures the imagination of the source material, though we know that there will be challenges — take, for example, trying to find the way to incporate daemons as often as possible.

