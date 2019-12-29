NCIS season 17 episode 11 promo: Ziva, Gibbs, & the search for Phineas







We knew that there would be a mission of some sort on NCIS season 17 episode 11 — yet, we didn’t imagine it being quite like this. Gibbs just did what he could to resolve a personal mission for Ziva, and killed one of her biggest adversaries in the process — Sahar.

So where does the series go from here? To put it in simple terms, you’re going to see Ziva and Gibbs do what they can in order to find Phineas, who is going to go missing at some point in the early going here. It makes sense why the kid would be traumatized — after all, his mother was just killed, while also simultaneously learning that his mother was not the person he thought she was. She was out to do some very malicious things that could be hurtful to both Ziva and Gibbs.

No matter what happened with Sarah, Gibbs cares about Phineas and he is going to everything he can to find him. This episode is titled “In the Wind” for a reason! While Ziva could technically head off to Paris already to reunite with Tony and Tali, she recognizes in the promo below that she’s not ready to do that yet. She’s a woman with a variety of missions, but one of the biggest ones is to care for those who have cared for her. Because Gibbs did so much to help her this season, and he also saved her life, she feels like Paris can wait for long enough for this missing-persons case to be resolved.

As for whether or not all of us in the collective fandom can wait for a Tony – Ziva reunion, that’s a totally different story. It could still happen at the end of the episode, so we wouldn’t rule it out just because it’s not in the promo. Why in the world would CBS spoil that in advance?

