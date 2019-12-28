The Bachelor spoilers: Demi Burnett, Chase Rice, Fred Willard appearing







There’s been a lot of time spent discussing how Hannah Brown is going to be appearing on the next season of The Bachelor. Yet, we’re pretty sure that this is a stunt more so than her somehow becoming a contestant. (Yes, we know that ABC is trying to sell that idea pretty hard right now.)

But what about the other guests who will be turning up? This show isn’t just about the contestants, the dates, and the drama — there are a few people who stop by here and there to add to the chaos, including one that this time around will shake things up like never before. That’s teased in the ABC press release for the season, but we’ll have to wait and see what it means:

Romantic and adventurous dates will test the women’s perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions. A star-studded runway walk-off pits eight fashionable ladies strutting their stuff for Revolve, with celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original “Queer Eye” fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson deciding who wore and walked it the best. Fan-favorite Demi Burnett surprises some of the women with an “extreme pillow fight,” with Chris Harrison and Bachelor franchise regular Fred Willard doing the play-by-play honors. Country star Chase Rice performs for Peter and one lucky woman, but this special date has a real twist!

We think that this is real evidence of just how much the producers of the show love Demi. Like Hannah, she’s managed to appear now on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and now The Bachelor again. She’s kinda the perfect person, though, to introduce an extreme pillow fight … whatever that is. Hopefully, it’s hilarious and better than some of the athletic/competitive dates that we’ve seen in the past. We don’t really love the dates that just make a lot of the women feel bad in the heat of the competition.

One more thought — some of these dates are probably going to be SO much better than others. That’s almost always the case.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on The Bachelor, including other promos on what lies ahead

Which one of these guests on The Bachelor are you most looking forward to?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ll have more news there that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







