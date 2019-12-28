YOU season 3: What does the Love reveal mean for Joe?







For the time being, the news regarding YOU season 3 remains the same — no news. Nothing is confirmed about the show’s future at the moment, but there are definitely reasons to remain optimistic. We’re talking here about a series with a rather-sizable audience, and one that even has a tax credit that should serve as some sort of foundation to whatever lies ahead from here.

Judging from the big twist regarding Love at the end of season 2, it’s obvious that there is a lot of story left to tell. How could there not be? Love is now (spoiler alert) officially a killer, and that’s without even mentioning the fact that she is now pregnant. Joe’s not officially on board with the idea of her being into his murderous ways, and we have to think that this could be a source for major conflict should the show come back.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly on the subject of the future, here is a little bit of what Victoria Pedretti had to say on the subject of the killer reveal:

“It really disrupts their relationship. I mean, clearly, with the ‘Hey, you’ at the end. I hated watching that. I felt so sorry for her. After all she goes through, nothing is ever enough, but that’s him. He is never satisfied.”

Heartbreak is sort of the nature of this show, and no matter what happens around Joe, we’re not sure that someone like him is capable of being happy. We don’t know how we could think that given that there is no real evidence of it through the first two seasons. There’s a foundation for a lot more drama, but as for everything else, that’s all up in the air. The point of watching YOU seems to be to get into the psychology of the show mostly, and trying to understand what makes some of these people tick through all of the unusual situations that you find with them.

If YOU does get renewed by Netflix for a third season, the soonest we imagine it coming out is late 2020. Once we have more news, we’ll have it for you here.

What do you want to see for Love and Joe in YOU season 3?

Be sure to share now in the comments, and also be sure to stick around for some other insight. (Photo: Lifetime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







