NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 12 promo: Prepare for ‘Groundwork’







Want to know more about NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 12? The title is “Groundwork,” and signs point to the January 5 episode to be a little bit crazy … and also gross. After all, is there a head within a duffel bag?

When you watch the promo below, that’s at least one of the first things that comes to our mind. Kensi’s going to find herself dealing with some nasty stuff and clearly, she’s not alone. That will be a recurring theme of this episode for many of the different characters, as they must find a way to bob and weave through a lot of different situations, ones that also involve multiple law-enforcement agencies at the same time.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the synopsis below gives you a slightly greater sense of what’s next:

CIA Officer Veronica Stephens (Dina Meyer) asks the NCIS team for help when an agricultural engineer Hetty asked her to bring to the United States disappears.

What’s a little surprising to us still is that CBS is opting to not disclose a whole lot of additional information for what lies ahead … even though it feels like it would be a smart idea to capitalize on the success of “Answers.” Think about it for a minute — that was one of the best episodes we’ve seen for this show and yet, there’s not a whole lot being teased about Deeks and Kensi’s future, Sam looking towards what’s next at the office, or Callen’s quest to find Anna. Maybe they will all be a part of the story in some way, but it feels weird to not include any of this given that these were a great foundation for the remainder of the season.

