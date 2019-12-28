God Friended Me season 2 episode 11 promo: ‘A New Hope’ for Abe







God Friended Me season 2 episode 11 is entitled “A New Hope,” but we don’t think that this is meant to be some sort of Star Wars reference. Instead, it’s a tie in to some of the emotion that could be at the center of this hour — which could, in turn, be the most powerful episode of the series to date.

So what is going on here? Insofar as the new friend suggestion, it’s deeply meaningful. In this episode, Miles Finer will be introduced to Abe Cohen, a Holocaust survivor who is doing everything that he can to see his sister again. Unfortunately, he hasn’t seen her since the two were separated on the train to Auschwitz. He wants to believe that she made it out of there alive, but he doesn’t seem to have closure. This is where Miles comes into play.

While we know that he is in the process of doing everything that he can to relinquish the responsibility of the God Account and resume his relationship with Cara, we have a feeling that this is the sort of thing that Miles is not going to be able to walk away from easily. Helping someone like Abe is deeply rewarding, especially since he has waited for most of his life for just one moment. There’s no guarantee that his sister is even still alive — while we firmly believe that he wants to see her again, we think he’d just settle for knowing that she escaped the concentration camp and was able to find happiness and joy somewhere else. There’s no making up for what happened, but there are some ways that you can move forward. Maybe that’s what her future could be about.

What do you want to see on God Friended Me season 2 episode 11, let alone the remainder of this season?

