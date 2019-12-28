God Friended Me season 2: When will Cara, Miles team up again?







Moving into God Friended Me season 2, it feels quite fair to say that we’re entering a little bit of uncharted territory for some of the main characters. For the first time since the very start of the series, Miles and Cara are not going to be working together on the God Account. She needs to be away from it after what happened with her stepfather and for Miles, he wants to find a way to be with her. Unfortunately, doing that is so much easier said than done.

At the start of the January 5 episode, we know that Miles will be doing his best to look for the God Account, but for a different reason than expecting: He’s trying to find a way to relinquish his duties so that he can have his relationship. It’s a bold move to make, given that so much of his career is now tied to that said account. It shows how much he values Cara, and how much he wants to ensure that he continues to be with her, if possible.

Yet, do we think that it really has to be either/or? We do think that there are ways that Cara could find herself back working with Miles on Friend Suggestions. Take, for example, her stepdad actually gets good news, or it’s revealed that there was something positive that somehow came out of all of the chaos. We could see this happening at some point in February — you want to see the latest dynamic stick around so that you miss Miles and Cara working together; yet, you don’t want it so long that it feels permanent.

No matter what happens, the personal stakes for Miles in the new year have never been higher. We would expect the twist to stick around for maybe an episode or two, but after that, another twist could be following it up.

