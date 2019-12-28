Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11 promo: Frank, Mayor Chase face off







After a long hiatus, Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11 is coming onto CBS next week — and there’s going to be a great deal of drama that goes along with it!

In some ways, we know that we should be prepared for battles between Frank Reagan and the Mayor, given that this is a fundamental tenet of this show. We’ve seen it with so many mayors time and time again, and we’re getting it again coming up on Friday. The difference this time is that Dylan Walsh’s character of Mayor Peter Chance is brand-new and, because of that, he hasn’t really come to understand fully what being in the position means in New York City. While it gives him a great deal of power, at the same time it does not make him into a dictator. There are a lot of different departments that work under him and also operate independently. For Frank and the NYPD, they are viewed as much of their own thing.

For some more Blue Bloods video discussion, take a look at some of what we’ve got for you below! After you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have more updates there that you don’t want to miss!

The biggest source of conflict between Frank and the Mayor in the promo below seems to be the homeless community within the city. The Mayor seems to want to police to act as he sees fit, but Frank wants the NYPD to come up with a plan of their own. The best part of this preview is clearly when Walsh utters his “there’s a new Sheriff in town” line, which leads to Frank having a rather-pointed response. Don’t expect any clear resolution with these two guys in this episode. They’re both successful and strong-willed and with that, both are probably going to think almost constantly that they are right, no matter the circumstance.

Maybe we’ll get some resolution to the homeless crisis storyline within this episode, but we’ve got a feeling that this is far from the last time we’ll see Mayor Chase this season…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the return of Lou Diamond Phillips!

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11? Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







