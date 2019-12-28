NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 debate: When should Anna return?







At the end of the first part of NCIS: Los Angeles season 11, we saw G. Callen make a big decision in regards to his future. He wants to track down Anna! The problem, of course, is that it’s a really big world, and he doesn’t exactly know her whereabouts following the last time that he saw her a little bit earlier this year.

Trying to find Anna isn’t going to prove to be the easiest thing in the world, and to us, the #1 question we’re left to wonder is when is the right time to send Callen on this mission. There aren’t any hints about a search happening at the start of the new year (the show returns on January 5). Yet, that could still happen despite it not being in the synopsis. We think that the writers shouldn’t wait too long, given that Callen deciding to look for her was such a big moment. If you stall on it, you start to lose a little bit of its urgency.

Want to get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles in video form, be sure to check out the latest thoughts below! Once you watch, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So if you’re not going to have the mission happen on January 5, when is the best time to make it happen? It’s a good question, and we remain hopeful that the writers will consider it soon. In our opinion, a great time to do it would be in February, right around the time of sweeps and right around the time that the show is paired up on the same night as NCIS: New Orleans. It feels like it’d make for a really great two-parter, one that was Callen-centric but also could have breathing room for the other characters. This is an important story for Chris O’Donnell’s character, and with that, it needs proper time in order to shine.

Also, we’d like to think that by the end of it, Callen could have a little bit of closure. Maybe he finds a way to bring back Anna and they start to move towards a future together. If that doesn’t happen, he could find another way to move forward … not that we want to think about that for now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now!

When do you want to see Anna turn up on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







