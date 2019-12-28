YOU season 2 finale: Penn Badgley on surprising Love reveal







If you’ve made it to the end of YOU season 2, it’s only fair to imagine that you’re reeling because of the twist at the end of it with Love. We’re talking here about a reveal that really rocks most of the show to its core, and shows that the idea of true romance with Joe may not be easy … or really even possible.

After all, in the end Joe realizes at the conclusion of this story that Love is just as murderous as he is — or perhaps even more so. She also seems to be capable of more than him because of her resources, and this big twist does set up a dramatic reveal for the third season. It also does make this batch of episodes feel a little bit different than the first foray.

For Penn Badgley, having a different ending to the story this time around is certainly something he embraced as a performer. After all, it helped for him to ensure that what happened this time around wasn’t just a rinse-and-repeat of where we were at the end of season 1. Here’s what he said on the subject via TVLine:

“[After learning about the twist] I thought, ‘OK, great, we’re not just going to kill another woman here.’ So, personally and intellectually, it helped me. And as an actor I was looking forward to Joe being with somebody who could actually maybe tolerate his insanity and violence, or match him in some way. But then I discovered the wrongness of that logic.”

Beyond just that, Badgley also noted that while it was hard at first to wrap his head around the big twist, he eventually understood where the idea was rooted. Not only that, but it makes sense to who this character is overall:

“I was told [about Love] before we started the second season … The twist that really got me was when Joe immediately started hating her for being like him. But of course that makes sense. It’s so much more psychologically sound, because that’s the trajectory. Hate only equals hate. Violence only equals violence.”

Now, we just have to wait until we get news on a season 3 — and after that, we’re sure that there are some other dark corners that the writers here are going to explore.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the story of YOU season 3? What did you think about the big Love reveal?

