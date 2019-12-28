Almost Family episode 9 spoilers: The future on Fox







Almost Family episode 9 is going to be one of the first new installments of any 2019-2020 show to air in the new year. After all, it is back on January 1! We’re nearing the home stretch of the first season, and that means maybe getting a little bit of resolution. From the start, this show has been crazy and twisted, but also very much about family in the rather-bizarre way it’s described within the title.

If you have enjoyed what you’ve seen to date, there’s a good chance you’ll dive into the first three episodes airing in January and be quite pleased. If you want more details about them now, we’re happy to serve as a source!

Episode 9, “Rehabilitated AF” (January 1) – “Roxy is released from rehab and begins to make amends with those she hurt. In apologizing to Natalie, Roxy finds out that Izzy is now coached by Nick, which enables her to reveal the truth behind their relationship. Donovan decides it’s time for Julia to meet his kids, but Julia quickly realizes teenagers are trickier to win over than she thought. Edie and Amanda’s personal relationship blossoms, but Edie struggles to make a worthwhile deal for Leon’s sentence in the all-new “Rehabilitated AF” winter premiere episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing Wednesday, Jan. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-109) (TV-14 D, L, S)”

Episode 10, “Courageous AF” (January 8) – “Roxy takes her first steps in speaking out against Nick, but quickly realizes the hardships that come with going public, especially when her rival attempts to discredit her story. Julia, frustrated with the lack of knowledge about her family history, meets up with her mom’s cousin who explains a whole other side to her mom she never knew. Worried she might get cold feet later down the line, Amanda challenges Edie to explore her sexuality. Meanwhile, Leon tries to convince Edie to work a pro-bono case for her half-brother in the all-new “Courageous AF” episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing Wednesday, Jan. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-111) (TV-14 D, L, S)”

Episode 11, “Generational AF” (January 15) – “Julia searches for more information about her mom, with added help from Nate (guest star Michael Urie). When Edie is granted approval to take on her half-brother’s pro bono case, she realizes Tim might have had something to do with Chad’s (guest star Daniel Cosgrove) change of heart. Meanwhile, Amanda confronts Roxy with suspicions of witness tampering regarding Dr. Bechley’s trial and the search for character witnesses continues in the all-new “Generational AF” episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing Wednesday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-111) (TV-14 D, L, S)”

As we’ve hopefully laid out for you here within this article, Almost Family is the sort of show that you really have to just dive in and enjoy now. After all, there may not be too many opportunities to do so later! Fox, with their scheduling of the show, isn’t acting like they have plans to keep it. The reasons to watch are to either have a faint bit of hope, or you really just want to see the remainder of the story through. Either way, your feelings are justified.

