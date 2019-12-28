The Bachelor spoilers: Reactions to Hannah Brown – Peter Weber ‘reunion’







Did you know that Hannah Brown is returning to The Bachelor for Peter Weber’s season? Odds are, you’ve seen one of the few dozen promos hyping it up over the next couple of months.

We do think it’s funny that ABC has been so desperate to hype up something that clearly is not happening. Unless viewers think that the show is actually filming in real-time, there’s no real reason to buy into this at all. Yet, we do think that something interesting comes from Hannah’s return, but it doesn’t have that much to do with either Peter or Hannah. Instead, it’s about Hannah’s women.

Think about it like this — it’s gotta be intimidating having Hannah around given her history with Peter. It’s not so much about the windmill stuff as it is the fact that they clearly seemed to be on great terms still during the “After the Final Rose” and there was a lot of chemistry that was there. There would have to be a fear that Hannah was going to join the season and then you wouldn’t have a chance. Even if you knew that she was going to be on Dancing with the Stars, it’s always possible that she could drop out of that and be on this show. That’s something that could go through your mind.

Well, the promo below does make it clear that there is at least some insecurity from Hannah being around the mansion — at least in terms of one woman proclaiming that Hannah’s already had her chance with him. We know that Hannah will be around for at least some of the premiere episode, but who really knows after that? It’s at least nice that we’re getting some promos focusing on the women’s reaction to Hannah, given that this is the part of the story that will have a lasting impact on the rest of the season. When Hannah inevitably leaves, Peter will have to work things out with everyone else.

What do you want to see when it comes to Hannah on Peter's season of The Bachelor?

