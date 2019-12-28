The Sinner season 3 promo: A paper part of the mystery







The Sinner season 3 is going to be premiering on USA in the new year, and there are a lot of reasons to be psyched-up to see it. First and foremost, it’s a new mystery from the minds that gave us two fantastic batches of episodes so far. Beyond that, it’s also a chance in order to see a cast that looks to be all sorts of stellar. Getting Bill Pullman back is reason enough for praise, but then you are adding to that the likes of Matt Bomer and Chris Messina. Basically, three actors who could all lead their own show all working together. For Bomer, it’s also a reunion with the network that helped to turn him into a star courtesy of White Collar.

While the latest promo doesn’t exactly give you too much news on the subject of how the next great mystery will play out, it’s a reminder of what Pullman’s Ambrose is up against. You are going to see Bomer lead the way on the show as Jamie, a mysterious man who, following a car accident, has some secrets about his past unearthed. Some of them may be tied to his relationship with Messina’s character, who he knows from college. There are a lot of bits and pieces there that will need to be figured out but, when the dust settles, we’ll probably see something more definitive … albeit shocking.

One of the parts of this new promo that makes us intrigued is the paper puzzle-of-sorts that Ambrose sees. It almost looks like one of those things that kids play with where you answer random questions and are shown your true love at the end. Odds are, this isn’t just a game in the minds of these characters. There’s something a little bit crazier going on here, and we just have to wait and see how it all plays out. (Remember, each season of this show is its own thing — just because you haven’t seen seasons 1 and 2 doesn’t mean that you will be lost this time around. Of course, we recommend checking them out because they’re high-quality TV.)

It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt. #TheSinner's next chapter starring @MattBomer, Bill Pullman, and Chris Messina, premieres February 6 on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/I56RrNLnum — The Sinner (@TheSinnerUSA) December 27, 2019

