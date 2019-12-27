The Mandalorian season 2 premiering fall 2020, show EP reveals







With today marking the end of The Mandalorian, apparently the powers-that-be over at Disney+ don’t want to keep you in the dark too much longer on the future of the series.

In a new post over on Twitter, show executive producer Jon Favreau was nice enough to confirm that new episodes are coming, in fact, in the fall of next year. This is something that we were a little bit uncertain about earlier today — while we knew that new episodes were currently shooting, we are in an era where it takes a long span of time to get episodes together in post-production. That is what happens when you have shows that have this sort of enormous budget! It’s hard to get them done within a short period of time.

In closing out season one, what we think The Mandalorian did so effectively is try to combine so many of the elements that people loved about the eight episodes overall. There remained this great spirit of adventure, but also some tremendous action and funny moments at the same time. A lot of the big risks that they took really paid off, though the one questionthat we admittedly still have is how in the world Disney was unprepared for people who would want merch for Baby Yoda. Couldn’t they have predicted that in this environment? Anyhow, that’s separate from the show itself.

Moving into the new year, though, we do think that season 2 is going to suddenly be one of the most in-demand shows out there in terms of interest. We imagine that any convention showing it off will be a big-ticket item, and in a lot of ways it feels like there’s more positive buzz here than the Star Wars films. One of the things that it likely benefits from the most is just a sense of general looseness. There was probably more pressure on this show from the jump, mostly because it didn’t have the Skywalker name attached and it could sort of operate without having to live in the shadow.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

