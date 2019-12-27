NCIS season 17 episode 11 spoilers: New Cote de Pablo photos!







We don’t have to tell most of you that NCIS season 17 episode 11 is all sorts of big. It’s one of the most-anticipated episodes since the premiere, and it’s also the final confirmed episode for Cote de Pablo as Ziva David.

Today, CBS did go ahead and release a number of new photos for the January 7 episode entitled “In the Wind” and in the one above, you can see Ziva and Torres in the midst of what appears to be questioning someone. Judging from the facial expression on Nick’s face alone, it feels as though they get some information that they are not expecting or are, on some level, displeased with.

One of the real questions that we find ourselves asking here is simply this: What does Ziva have left to investigate now? What’s her larger purpose, beyond of course just getting back to Tony and Tali? It does feel like Gibbs has a lot to unravel in terms of what he has going on with Phineas now — Sahar a.k.a. Sarah is dead, and with that, the boy’s future needs to be determined. It’s also going to be hard for that relationship to ever be repaired. While Gibbs may have done what he did in order to help save Ziva, that doesn’t mean that this is going to be something that Phineas is able to understand or accept. He is, after all, just a kid, and it takes time for some of these revelations to start to settle in a little bit.

We don’t think that it will be a surprise to anyone out there that the above and below photos are largely spoiler-free — in the event that NCIS does bring back Tony or Tali, they won’t be spoiling that in advance. Just remember how secretive they were about Cote’s return in the first place; they may be even more secretive now since people are expecting something.

