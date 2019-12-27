Blue Bloods season 11: What are the early renewal odds?







At this point, you likely know the drill — there is no new Blue Bloods episode airing tonight on CBS. Yet, at least this is the final week of repeats for the show! There are new episodes airing on January 3 and 10, and we’ll have discussion on those installments in due time.

Yet, for the sake of this article, we want to look a little bit towards the future — think in terms of a possible season 11.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way here: There is no confirmation that another season is coming at the moment. Yet, that is the only bad news that we have at the moment. There is still hope, and the show isn’t giving any inclination that this is going to be the final season.

When you look at the ratings, there’s no question that there are declines. Season 10 is averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just under 7.5 million live viewers a week. These are the lowest averages for the show to date, but that’s not unusual. Most shows in this era decline from one year to the next as more and more viewers navigate away from the traditional live-TV construct. Yet, the silver lining is that Blue Bloods remains the most-watched show of the night, as it has been on Fridays for the better part of its entire run.

So ratings-wise, there is no reason for the show to go anywhere. With that, the next question becomes whether or not the cast wants to keep going. Given that Blue Bloods is a family drama, you need much of the family still there! While we’ve seen the series lose cast members before, the core has still remained — Frank, Erin, Jamie, and Danny. So long as those four characters remain, we have hope for the future. (We’d also contend at this point that Eddie and Henry are pretty much essential, but we thought the same about Linda.)

Are you still hoping to see a Blue Bloods season 11 renewal at CBS?

