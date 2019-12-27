Batwoman season 2 could feature Alice in some capacity







While there is no official renewal for Batwoman season 2 at the moment, it still feels like more or less a sure thing. We’ve got a feeling that the writers are already planning for it, and that includes also making sure that their Big Bad is a little bit more than just a one-season character who turns up, fights the lead, and then disappears. That has become a trend for shows in the Arrowverse, but there are some exceptions to the rule. Reverse-Flash has been featured here or there throughout the run of The Flash. Meanwhile, Malcolm Merlyn also stuck around Arrow for years.

There’s another reason, as well, as to why Alice could be a prominent character within the world of Batwoman — she’s family. It may be a demented sort of family, but family nonetheless. That’s something that Kate is going to need to contend with in some capacity, whether Alice is right in front of her or not.

In speaking on this subject more via The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Caroline Dries made it clear that “as Kate’s twin sister, Alice will be entwined in Kate’s life forever.” Meanwhile, Rachel Skarsten also told the website that she hopes that her character’s darker inclinations stick around in some form:

“I have a lot of fun playing the wackier, insane side of Alice. While eventually she finds her peace, I hope it’s not for a little while, because I am having too much fun playing her as she is.”

We certainly think that there are plenty of opportunities for Skarsten to explore that moving forward — and in the second half of the season, things are only going to get crazier. Such is the way with Arrowverse shows, which often build to some sort of dramatic conclusion. What makes Alice work so well as a Big Bad is that she has that chaotic element of a Joker or any serial killer on TV; yet, there are so many heartbreaking roots to her that the character stays grounded. She stands on her own rather than feeling like a carbon copy.

