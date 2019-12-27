Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover video: Who’s interested in Quinn?







One of the things that is so fun about the upcoming Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover is the opportunity to see a lot of different characters together. You can play around with different dynamics that, otherwise, you’d have no opportunity to mess around with. Of course, we’ve already spotlighted two of the leads in McGarrett and Magnum in the Ferrari together; now, we’ve got a small dose of Rick from Magnum PI and Quinn from Five-0.

In the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), you can see Rick seemingly do his best to flirt with Katrina Law’s character while out in the field. She makes it clear that she doesn’t date people she works with, and that gives Rick all the excuse he needs to try. Technically, the two don’t really work together, right?

Well, let’s just say that it doesn’t work all that well for him. In addition to not dating people she works with, Quinn also apparently does not respond well to people who ask her out in the middle of an abduction case. Despite the rejection, it’s still a funny sequence and Rick doesn’t seem to be too upset over any of it. This means, at least to us, that he’s probably going to try something again down the road … even though we can’t say that we’re that optimistic he will be able to win her over then, either.

While we can’t say whether or not these shows would want some sort of long-term romance, it would be admittedly interesting if they went in that direction. It’d give them an excuse for more frequent crossovers, and Rick and Quinn are different enough that there would always be a little bit of conflict. Why not try to come up with unique ways to mix things up a little bit?

Do you think that we could see more of Quinn and Rick together?

Do you want to see it turn into something more than just some fun, back-and-forth commentary? Be sure to share in the comments below, and be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

