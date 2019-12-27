The Blacklist: Three reasons why a season 8 renewal will happen







We’re entrenched at the moment in a long The Blacklist hiatus, and it’s not one that will be ending anytime soon. We know that the series is set to return to NBC in March, and one of the things we wonder about is this — will there be a season 8 renewal by the time it comes back? We don’t think it’s beyond the realm of possibility.

One of the first bits of positive evidence we have that there will be more of the show coming up is simply this: The year-to-year ratings are pretty solid, even if there is a smaller viewership this year. It’s on Friday night, so we don’t think that NBC is off somewhere with some pie-in-the-sky, unrealistic expectations for how the Megan Boone – James Spader series is supposed to fare. They probably have a good sense of what it is and what it isn’t.

We know a lot of people have heard the US ratings argument before for the series — with that, we want to present something different here! Below, we’ve got a few outside-the-box reasons why you can expect the series to come back in the future.

1. The direction of the story – Given that the show is taking its time still to feature some standalone stories, including backstory on Agent Park and also more of Reddington’s romantic past, you can argue that they aren’t in some sort of extreme hurry to start wrapping things up.

2. International success – The Blacklist is a show with a global audience. It airs in territories all over the world and has countless devoted fans to go along with it. While NBC may not profit solely from some of these airings (Sony TV is the studio behind it), we do think that the global success gives Sony an incentive to want to work things out with NBC at every possible opportunity.

3. Upscale viewership – What does this mean? Well, Deadline reported last March (when the series was renewed for a season 7 in the first place) that this show had some incredible DVR ratings from 18-49 homes with a substantial income. Translation? A lot of wealthier people enjoy The Blacklist, and that is important for advertising. It signals that even with a smaller viewership, it can still generate some rather nice profits.

