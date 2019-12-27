How to Get Away with Murder season 6: When will more come out?







How to Get Away with Murder season 6 is in the midst of a really long hiatus — think in terms of several months. You’re going to be waiting until April, most likely, to see more new episodes back on the air. There are only a handful of stories still to go until the series comes to a close, so you better hope for all sorts of great reveals at that point.

Want to get some more news when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder in video form? Then watch some of the latest below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming before long.

For the sake of this article, though, the question that we’ve got is fairly simple: When are we going to get more insight? When will ABC lift the veil on a few more details? The bad news is that they’re not going to be doing that soon. There’s no logic in the network revealing any news in the near future. Meanwhile, there’s no logic in them even doing so in January or February.

If we had to guess at the moment, we’d say this — we’ll probably have a chance to see something more on the final episodes in March. At that point, we could see a trailer or at least a few more details come out. What we’re hoping for, at least at the moment, is answers. Answers when it comes to what was going on with Wes (or was that even Wes?) in the flash-forwards. Meanwhile, we’ve also got questions aplenty about what happened to Asher — we know that he was murdered and we even know who the suspects are. Yet, at the same time there’s no clear timetable as to when we’re going to get some answers.

What we just know is this: The expectations for this final batch of episodes are through the roof. Let’s just hope that the story matches some of what is in our head at the moment.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder

What do you want to see when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder?

When do you want the next promo to come out, or some other details? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







