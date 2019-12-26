Ray Donovan season 7 episode 7 promo: Ray and Molly’s mission







Want to know more of what’s coming on Ray Donovan season 7 episode 7 when it airs on Showtime this weekend? For starters, it feels like we’re going to get more perspective and insight on Mickey Donovan than ever before.

Let’s go ahead and also make this clear about Mickey: He clearly doesn’t feel as though he is the same Mickey he once was. We’re dealing with a different sort of guy now, one who seems to be almost reveling in his ghost-like qualities. After what happened at the start of the season, he feels like he’s capable of things that he once was.

Unfortunately, what Mickey is up to at the moment is some pretty dangerous stuff — so does Ray have a plan to deal with him? If nothing else, he seems to be willing to collaborate with Molly. He does his best to keep her from wanting to call the cops, and also indicates that Mickey is back. He’s laying the groundwork for what’s coming up, but that doesn’t mean that his next move will be a successful one.

Through everything that we see here, the primary question we still wonder remains the same: How long can the Mickey character stay around? It feels like every year, we start to think that he’s wandering a little bit too close to the sun and we’re there with him once again now. He may still be able to wander his way out of this, but the problem with being a ghost is that when everyone sees you, it starts to all fall apart. To us, it really just feels like a matter of time, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

If you want a few more details, check out the synopsis below:

Mickey (Jon Voight) finally learns the truth about the botched heist, and he’s out to get his fair share of the money. Ray reflects on his early memories of Jim Sullivan while he and Molly (Kerry Condon) track down Sandy (Sandy Martin) and Mickey by any means necessary. Smitty (Graham Rogers) is questioned by the police and confronted with the consequences of his actions.

