Legacies season 2: Is the CW series charting towards a season 3?







It’s true once more — there is no new episode of Legacies season 2 on the air tonight. We’ve still got weeks until its return, but let’s make this clear — we miss the show in all of its delightful weirdness. Few other programs have the same clever characters or the willingness to play around with mythological figures. Whoever felt that The Vampire Diaries would ever spawn into a show like this?

For the sake of this article, we want to spend a little bit more time talking about the future — in particular, whether or not Legacies has one. Is there reason to be confident about a season 3 coming in the near future? We’d like to believe so, but it’s worth a further look at some of the numbers overall.

To date, Legacies season 2 has averaged a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 850,000 live viewers a week. While these numbers are down versus season 2, it’s hard to expect anything otherwise. Shows almost always fann in the numbers for their second year, especially ones that cater to younger audiences. Yet, the fact that the drop here is less than 20% is reasonably good news.

Also, remember this — the majority of Legacies viewers are not watching it live, and the folks at The CW are making it easy for them to find other ways to check it out. Think in terms of it being online, DVR viewership, streams, and so much more. It’s also got an enormous international following, much in the same way that The Originals and The Vampire Diaries both have.

It’s with all of this in mind that we’re considering Legacies a near-lock for season 3 — even if its ratings are somewhat near the middle of the pack, it has the intangibles to make it extremely valuable for the network. It helps, of course, that The CW is co-owned by its studio Warner Bros., so it profits immensely on all of the international success.

Knowing how The CW often renews their shows, we’d be surprised if there was no renewal here by the end of March. Nonetheless, stay tuned for more updates along the way.

