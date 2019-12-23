Legacies season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The Necromancer surprise







Entering Legacies season 2 episode 9 on Thursday, January 16, there are a lot of surprises on tap for us. We can even tell you about some of them right now!

Take, for example, this — when we first had a chance to watch the fall finale earlier this year, we had no idea the Necromancer was going to be under that hood. Now, we’re just as shocked to learn that the character isn’t quite the same as what he once was. No longer does he have some of his powers. Meanwhile, he also wants vengeance on Malivore. Given the present circumstances that he’s faced with, finding a way to have this happen is probably going to be easier said than done.

Of course, no Legacies episode is going to revolve around just this and this alone. There are a lot of exciting things coming in this episode, that includes getting a chance in order to see more in terms of what’s going down with Landon and Alaric. Who doesn’t love a good team-up?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legacies season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up next:

THE RETURN OF THE NECROMANCER — Back and ready to wreak havoc, The Necromancer’s plan for revenge on Malivore takes a turn when he realizes he is now a human and powerless. To mend fences with Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) offers to help her learn more about the mora miserium. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) help to find out if Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) is a threat to the school. Jenny Boyd and Quincy Fouse also star. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Hannah Rosner (#209). Original airdate 1/16/2020.

In general, we’d wager that this episode of Legacies is going to be one for the ages, and one of the most entertaining ones that we’ve seen so far this season. It’s going to be about fixing some relationships … but we don’t quite think that everything is going to be repaired over the course of the hour. Instead, we feel like there are all sorts of other new creatures that we’ll be getting a chance to see sooner rather than later.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Legacies season 2

What do you want to see when it comes to Legacies season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







