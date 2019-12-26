Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Spectator Slowing’ details







Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3 is an installment airing on January 15, and as you get into “Spectator Slowing,” there’s a lot of things to look out.

Take, for example, this — could this be one of the few standalone cases in the final season? We know that the Everett Lynch plot is going to take place throughout the final batch of episodes, but that doesn’t mean that he will appear every single time.

Meanwhile, neither the guest cast nor the Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3 synopsis give any real insight as to his return. Yet, we do have a good sense of the case itself:

“Spectator Slowing” – The BAU team investigates a series of seemingly random fatal explosions throughout Kentucky and Tennessee, on CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Interested in some more Criminal Minds video news? Then watch our take on the end of season 14 below! After you watch, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming through the final season.

Here’s at least one thing that we can tell you about this family beyond the synopsis — it does feel as though we’re going to be seeing a Matt Simmons spotlight! Kelly Frye is going to be returning as his wife Kristi, and of the young actors who play their kids are going to be turning up, as well. Given that episode 2 seems to be a Reid spotlight-of-sorts, it only makes sense for this episode to be more of a Simmons showcase. In general, we’re hoping that every episode of the final season has some sort of personal element to it. If nothing else, we want a chance for every single main character to shine before dropping the final curtain.

If nothing else, consider this episode a chance to get some vintage Criminal Minds — a creepy UnSub, a potential plane right, and a lot of sharp-and-smart profiling. These are the elements that made this series a success story in the first place.

What do you want to see on Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other scoop leading up to the premiere. (Photo: CBS.)

