Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 spoilers: Lou Diamond Phillips returns!







Here is a Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 surprise we certainly did not see coming! On the January 10 episode “Where the Truth Lies,” we’re going to have a chance in order to see Lou Diamond Phillips back as Luis Delgado.

Mind you, our uncertainty over Delgado’s future on the show had nothing to do with the quality of the character or of Phillips’ work — it’s nothing short of incredible. We just didn’t know schedule-wise how it could work given that the Longmire alum is now a series regular over on Prodigal Son. Also, it wasn’t clear how much more story there’d be to tell after what we saw in season 9.

Luckily, there was a way for things to work out so that we can see a little bit more of one of Danny Reagan’s greatest foils in a story that will certainly push the character. This episode should be dramatic — and emotional for a few characters.

For more details, check out the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Where the Truth Lies” – Frank takes heat when a widow blames him for her husband’s recent suicide while on the job. Also, when Eddie has a gut feeling about a murder, she and Erin band together to solve the case, and a desperate Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips) tells Danny and Baez that the only way he’ll testify against his former cartel is if they protect his sons, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that we’ve liked about Delgado’s arc on Blue Bloods is that every time we see him, we learn something new. He’s so much more nuanced and multifaceted than your normal “Big Bad,” and he’s already shown a willingness to collaborate with Danny here or there when it suits him. Phillips and Donnie Wahlberg together were an electric combination and hopefully that continues here.

As for the other storylines, who else is excited to see Erin and Eddie work together? They’ve had some contentious encounters on the job over the past year or so, and it will be fun to see things play out for them in a different context.

