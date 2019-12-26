The Good Doctor season 3 spoilers: Shaun’s next move with Carly







The Good Doctor season 3 will be returning to ABC with some new episodes on Monday, January 13 — and there are a number of big, emotional moments coming. Shaun Murphy is going to do what he can in order to mourn the death of his estranged father; while the two may not have had a good relationship, it’s still a hard thing to wrap your head around. It’s going to be something that lives in his head for a while.

Then, there is also the situation at the moment in regards to Carly, and that’s the subject of the new photo below via TVLine. In this, you can see a tense situation between Shaun and his girlfriend, and it’s not that difficult to figure out where some of this lies. Remember that Shaun did not ask Carly to accompany him on the trip to see his parents, and opted to go instead with Dr. Glassman and Lea. While Carly may understand this, it could’ve also led to some discomfort from her. This is amplified exponentially by the moment that he shared with Lea at the end of the episode.

While there was nothing romantically intimate in the moment between Shaun and Lea, it doesn’t change this one simple fact: There was a closeness to the two of them together that was never quite present with Shaun and Carly. There’s still intimacy here and it does raise some questions as to whether or not Shaun is really over her. Carly could wonder that, as well, as we have a feeling that Shaun will end up saying something. He’s not one to keep secrets, and even if he did, this is the sort of information that almost always seems to come out.

