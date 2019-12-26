Floribama Shore season 3 episode 8 video: Mattie Lynn Breaux arrives







Floribama Shore season 3 episode 8 is arriving on MTV tonight — what better way to have some entertainment while you eat your Christmas leftovers? Be prepared for some more partying, and likely more Gus – Jeremiah drama, over the course of the hour.

Yet, at the same time be prepared for a new arrival, at least to this show, in Mattie Lynn Breaux. She’s got a history with MTV already courtesy of The Challenge, but this is an exciting crossover just because the circumstances are so different. Floribama Shore isn’t forcing anyone to compete. Instead, it’s about watching these young people try to navigate a very weird part of their lives in what can be a high-stress situation.

From what little we get of Mattie in the video below, signs point to her fulfilling MTV’s promise of “shaking s–t up.” You see a couple of comedic moments, and then also the line of “Jesus called, he said he wanted vodka.” It’s lines like this that feel impossible to script — they’re so over-the-top and in a lot of ways, quintessential to this show.

As for how much we end up seeing of Mattie long-term on Floribama Shore, we feel like a lot of that could depend on audience reaction here. There’s no real way to gauge this sort of stuff in advance, so instead, we’re just excited to check out the show and see how she meshes in here. (Granted, regardless there’s no confirmation that there will even be a season 4 — it’s something we want to be hopeful about, but there are no guarantees on TV.) If Mattie works well, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are even more MTV crossovers in some way moving forward. They’ve got such a pool of personalities at this point that it makes some sense for them to take advantage of it. Of course, simultaneously you want each one of your shows to feel like its own thing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Floribama Shore right now!

What do you think Mattie Lynn Breaux is going to bring to Floribama Shore?

Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







