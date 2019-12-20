Floribama Shore season 3 episode 8 spoilers: The pride festival







Want to know what lies ahead on Floribama Shore season 3 episode 8? Well, the first surprise is simply that there is yet another episode coming next week. While we understand that it’s the day after Christmas, that is not slowing down just about anything when it comes to the show airing on MTV. There’s some more chaos, but there may actually be a few moments (operative words here: A few) where everyone can start to breathe a little bit easier. You can look towards the St. Pete Pride Festival as a source of that. This is where you’ll see everyone get away from the house and see some other people — including someone else you may be familiar with in Mattie Lynn Breaux. She’s got a reality show history away from Floribama Shore, and she may be bonding with a few of the guys coming up.

Want a little more insight on where things are going from here? Then go ahead and check out the full Floribama Shore season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Nilsa is attracted to a girl that Jeremiah brings home from the bar. The housemates attend the St. Pete Pride Festival, where they meet up with Gus’s old friend Mattie, with whom Jeremiah unexpectedly strikes up a friendship.

Throughout this episode, we’ve got a good feeling that we’ll see a few different relationships shift, but we’re also not sure that you come back from what we saw with Gus and Jeremiah quickly. What the house probably needs are a few moments that bring them all together and allow them to see past their differences … though there’s no clear indicator as to when that is going to come about. A pride festival feels, at least, likely a worthy opportunity for people to come together and have a little bit of fun celebrating others … and Florida has shown itself to be a pretty great place to party already.

