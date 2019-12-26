Outlander season 5 photo: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and Adso







Even though we haven’t even made it to the end of the year yet, the Outlander season 5 promotional tour is very much underway! Sure, we don’t have a full trailer just yet, but there’s some other good stuff coming out here and there.

Take, for example, yesterday when we had a chance to see a new version of the opening credits — or, getting a chance to see a new photo of Adso the cat today! If you look below (via TVLine), you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about here.

As for what Adso means for the upcoming season, the cat will probably hold many similarities to the one found in the Diana Gabaldon book The Fiery Cross. In the source material, you see Adso handed over to Claire from Jamie, who believes that the feline will be able to ensure that there isn’t a rodent infestation in Claire’s surgery. That is a practice that she is working to get off the ground over the course of the season, and we know already that she’s got a full room dedicated to it.

While we recognize that Adso does have a practical purpose within the world of Outlander itself, it’s hard to deny the cute factor of getting a cat onto the show. It could be similar to the charm that Rollo brought during much of season 4, but it remains to be seen as to when we’ll see Young Ian or his beloved dog again. To us, the #1 mystery remains how in the world the Outlander production team was able to get a cat to do what they wanted, given that we can’t get our cat to do just about anything. Credit to the trainer who worked to ensure that everything went off without too many hitches. We’re sure that there is a great Adso blooper reel somewhere…

Remember that Outlander season 5 premieres on Starz come Sunday, February 16.

