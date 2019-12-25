The Blacklist season 7 episode 11: When could first details arrive?







We know that we’re very much excited to see The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 arrive on NBC. Yet, at the same time we’re aware that we’ll be waiting a long time for it! The network has confirmed that the series will be back in March, but that’s all that is known for the time being.

We don’t expect that the network is going to suddenly shove the return date for the James Spader series any further up on the calendar. With that in mind, the question that we’re going to be posing today is a slightly different one. When are we going to be getting some first details? What about a synopsis, or a larger promo for some of what’s coming up?

The unfortunate news at the moment is that we don’t expect anything more to be coming up over the next month and a half, largely because there’s no reason for it to. NBC knows that they have time to hand down some more details, and they don’t want to resume promoting the show too early and lose steam. There’s no real reason to do that. Instead, we’d argue that mid-February could be when we’ll start to see a little bit more. Some of this could depend, of course, on when The Blacklist comes back on the air in March. If it’s earlier on in the month, then that simply means more opportunities to see great stuff sooner! (We imagine that it won’t be later than mid-March, given that there are still twelve episodes to go and there needs to be proper time to air them.)

As we get closer and closer to The Blacklist returning, be prepared for all sorts of exciting stuff. Take, for example, Reddington feeling slightly uninhibited thinking that his Katarina problem has been taken care of … while the truth lies underneath his nose. If he finds out what Liz is doing, you have to think it could be a huge dent in the bond they have.

