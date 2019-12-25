





Tonight on BBC One, we had a chance to dive into the annual Call the Midwife Christmas Special. What did we see? Think in terms of an episode that was every bit as emotional as we would have expected. It was set mostly in the Outer Hebrides, and it showed many of the sisters and midwives doing whatever they could to embrace a new place with new challenges.

Some of the struggles for the young mothers in the Scottish isles were to be expected — think in terms of a lack of medical care, or opportunities to advance and move forward.

Through everything that we saw in the episode, though, perhaps none were more emotional than seeing Sister Monica Joan with the white stag. It was something that was representative of so much more. (Also, did anyone else think that she was about to time-travel through the stones like Claire Fraser?) We’ll admit that we spent a good bit of the episode concerned that the character was going to die, but she’s still there! Shove those worries aside and take them on at a different time.

As for some of the other storylines that we saw throughout the hour and a half, Dr. Turner and Shelagh spent a good bit of time in order to contemplate their future. Turner questioned whether or not he could move to the Hebrides, but in the end, he recognized that he belonged in Poplar … even though it was so beautiful there in the islands. Meanwhile, Reggie found himself fascinated by world records, and there is always something quite lovely that comes with seeing Fred do what he can in order to help him and make him smile.

When you look at this special in comparison to some others we’ve seen over the years, we’re not going to act as though there were a lot of big-time surprises. Yet, that’s fine with us. There was a sense of geography here, a few great moments that set our heart aflutter, and plenty of Christmas spirit, as well. Even when the show doesn’t make everything about the holidays, you always get the sense that it finds a way to capture it.

All in all, what a satisfying way to spend this Christmas! We’ll, of course, be eager to see what lies ahead next time.

