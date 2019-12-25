Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover sneak peek: Magnum, Steve meet







The Magnum PI – Hawaii Five-0 crossover is going to air a week from Friday, and it’s one of the most exciting things about the new year! There’s going to be a lot of action and some high-stakes missions, but there will also be a lot of opportunities to see some humor, as well. The idea of just getting some of these characters together is joyous in the first place!

Of course, moving into the new year, it’s not all going to be sunshine for these characters. Instead, there will be a little bit of tension to their first meeting! As the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV) gives away, you’ll see Steve and Magnum meet for the first time on the beach, which is going to come with its fair share of challenges. There aren’t a lot of people on Five-0 interested in taking Magnum super-seriously, and Grover even suggests arresting him so that they can get them to cooperate fully with their investigation.

Yet, it’s Higgins who ends up being peacemaker here, noting that a polite request for information may be enough to get the groups to collaborate. She seems to get in McGarrett’s good graces quickly, and that serves as a foundation for everything else that we see here. We appreciate that everyone gets on the same page, and that’s going to be useful for what lies ahead.

Also, Magnum makes it clear to McGarrett in the preview that he’s at least familiar with him — even though they haven’t met, there’s at least a good recognition here that these characters aren’t just off living under a rock somewhere. They know and understand each other well enough, and this preview ends with everyone understanding that they need to work together to get what they want.

