Blue Bloods season 10: Another look at the schedule to come







Trying to figure out the schedule for a show like Blue Bloods in January isn’t always the easiest thing to do — and there are many different reasons for that! CBS wants there to be some episodes on the air to take advantage of the colder weather, but at the same time, they also have to save some for February sweeps! We also think that there is a cognizance that there are only so many new episodes that they can put on the air at any given time given that there are still many to be filmed.

Well, within this piece we can offer up at least a few more details as to where the story is going to go during the upcoming month! There’s a chance you know already that there is a new episode airing on January 3. Meanwhile, we’ve also reported already that there will be one airing on January 10. Unfortunately, after that you’re going to see the show off the air on January 17, and there is no word as of yet about episodes on either January 24 or January 31. Our hope is that there will at least be one new episode over the course of those two weeks; otherwise, a three-week hiatus leading into February would be a lot for viewers out there to deal with.

For those wondering, we’ve also confirmed that there are no new episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI airing on that day, either. It’s pretty much a Friday off for the entirety of the CBS lineup. We know that with MacGyver coming, things are going to get very-much active within the month of February.

Through these upcoming Blue Bloods episodes, here’s to hoping for some opportunities to see more powerful stories for Frank, tough cases for Danny and Erin, and of course chances for Jamie and Eddie Reagan to spend time together.

