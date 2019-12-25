NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 spoilers: Offset to guest star







For everyone interested in some NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 casting news, consider this your Christmas gift today!

In a new post on Twitter, the CBS show itself confirmed that you will be seeing rapper/Migos member Offset appear in some sort of guest capacity. The photos were taken of him alongside LL Cool J, which is fairly exciting in its own right. It’s an opportunity in order to see two different era of hip-hop history in the same place.

As for who Offset is going to be playing on the upcoming season, that’s something that we still have to wait and see on! If we could choose, though, our hope is that we’d have a chance to see him play someone who could spend a lot of time with Sam, and someone who could also get a little bit mixed up in some of the upcoming action. Our hope is that we’d see the rapper appear in an episode airing in February or March — the show is back on the air come January 5, and we’re hoping for at least two episodes in that month.

Looking ahead to the future of Sam Hanna, one of the things we’re looking forward to seeing is an opportunity to see him continue to build up the team to whatever he wants it to look like. While Hetty has not retired as of yet, we know that this is the sort of thing that could happen at some point in the future. That could leave Sam and Callen more tasked with trying to figure out whatever the future of the team would be. That’s a lot of responsibility, but we also know it’s something that they’ve prepared to do for some time.

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 moving forward?

"Let’s go. Let’s ride.” @OffsetYRN joins @LLCoolJ on set for an upcoming guest star role on #NCISLA. Stay tuned…

(📷 Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS) pic.twitter.com/EmhdGUC9OG — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) December 20, 2019

