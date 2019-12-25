Doctor Who Christmas Special 2019: Why isn’t it happening?







For many years, Doctor Who fans all over the globe were treated with what is a rather delightful tradition — an annual Christmas Special! It’s a chance to see a number of great characters, an imaginative adventure, and even a message of hope at the end. It’s the sort of thing that you really wish you could have year after year.

Of course, this does leave us with a number of different questions, including this: Why in the world are we not getting it this time? Why is the series leaving us out on a lurch here?

Well, we can’t just sit here and pretend like this is the only year where we haven’t had a Christmas Special, as we didn’t have one last year, either. It just feels like this is the direction the show has gone since Chris Chibnall has taken over as showrunner. This doesn’t mean that things are going to stay this way forever, but it doesn’t feel like producing a new one is top priority right now. One of the problems could just be finding the right story, or maybe there isn’t enough demand on BBC One right now for it to be essential.

While we do miss our Doctor Who Christmas events, it is nice that the show is still delivering the goods at a different point of the year — New Year’s Day! There will be a new episode airing then, and while it won’t be a proper special like we had at the start of 2019, it is the first of a two-part story that could be an homage of sorts to James Bond. We’re predicting that there is a lot of fun to be had there; if nothing else, we’re expecting a fun sort of twists and turns. Following the premiere, episodes will air Sunday nights on BBC One and then also BBC America.

