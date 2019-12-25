Better Call Saul season 5: AMC hands down some Christmas ‘cheer’







Even though Better Call Saul season 5 may not be premiering on AMC until late February, the show’s being as active as they can to promote it in advance! Beyond just that, they’re also doing whatever they can today in order to offer up a little bit of holiday cheer … if you want to call it that.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see some of the latest promo art that features a handcuffed Santa sporting both a candy cane and a business card for Saul Goodman. It’s a nice little nod to the fact that moving into season 5, Jimmy McGill is going all-in on this new persona. It’s the one that he carries moving into the latest batch of episodes, in addition to the one that he has during Breaking Bad. (The business card is a sign, at least to us, that we’ll be seeing Jimmy at least fairly far along into being Saul by the time season 5 ends.)

There are all sorts of other questions in regards to how being Saul could impact and alter Jimmy’s life as a whole. We know already that his relationship with Kim Wexler will be very much different, given that she’s not around in Breaking Bad. She’s been okay with some of the shenanigans that we’ve seen to date, but it’s arguably a little bit different when you are dealing with a character like Jimmy. In some ways, this is a permanent shenanigan that the character is going to be taking on.

For those wondering, we don’t think that AMC is realistically putting someone dressed as Santa in the upcoming season of Better Call Saul. This was probably instead just something lighthearted that the folks at the network got together for the day.

Justice knows no day off. Happy Holidays from the offices of Saul Goodman. pic.twitter.com/8LL3ckWiIq — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) December 25, 2019

