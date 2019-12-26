YOU season 3: Will it be renewed, canceled at Netflix?







As we lead up to the launch of season 2 this week, it feels right to ask this question: Will there be a YOU season 3 renewal at Netflix? Is this something that we can anticipate and prepare for?

For the time being, we should kick things off here with this: Nothing is 100% official as of yet when it comes to the future of the Penn Badgley drama. Yet, we do think there are reasons aplenty to expect more of the show.

Take, for starters, the rather unusual path it has taken to success. When the first season aired on Lifetime, it was thought of as this dark, offbeat, under-the-radar show. Yet, so much of that changed when it arrived on Netflix. Sure, the dark and offbeat parts remained, but it became a rather big success on the streaming service. It developed a large enough following that Netflix acquired the show outright. Now, we would argue that there are reasons aplenty why this show may have a rather-lengthy run on the air. It feels like there’s enough of a premise here that the writers can continue it for at least a couple more years, and we like the post-Christmas launch of it. There won’t be a lot of programming competition out there so the writers can just milk this however much they possibly can.

What will determine a YOU season 3 is, in the end, the success of season 2. If a lot of viewers watch it and watch it quickly, Netflix will order another season. What they are looking for isn’t so much that viewers start watching — instead, it’s that they finish watching. They want to know that there are a lot of people checking it out from start to finish, as that gives them an opportunity to know that there is an audience out there for them for another season. They don’t need to make a decision immediately, but the faster they do, the more likely it will be that the third season comes out in late 2020/early 2021. Because Netflix does drop the entirety of their seasons at once, that does makes it a little bit more challenging for them to get seasons out there on an annual basis.

The good news is that per a recent Deadline report, YOU may be the recipient of a big-time tax credit. That’s the sort of thing that suggests all parties involved want there to be another batch of episodes!

If you loved the first season of YOU, happy viewing on the second!

